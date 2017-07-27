West End Bares 2017 Announced Jul 27, 2017 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach The West End Bares are definitely not in Kansas anymore. The fabulously camp musical charity revue has come to Oz for this, their eighth year. The group will feature over 100 performers and celebrity guest hosts throughout the performance.

The Wizard of Oz themed event, Ruby Strippers, will raise money to fight AIDs and HIV and raise awareness, educate, and provide care and support to these vulnerable communities.

Body paint, strategically placed bows, and glitter promise a night that you won’t soon forget. The West End Bares will perform two shows at the Novello Theatre on Sunday October 29. One beginning at 7 pm, the other at 9:30 pm. Book your tickets now to the hottest charity show in the West End.

Lions, and Tigers and Bares, oh my!