West End cast announced for The Play That Goes Wrong reopening May 13, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong will resume performances at the West End’s Duchess Theatre on 18 June 2021. The award-winning comedy has just revealed its full cast for its return. The international hit will continue to be the funniest play in London this summer, making it the perfect choice for guaranteed relentless laughter. Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are now booking for its reopening next month!

Full cast announced for The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End

London The Play That Goes Wrong 2021 cast

The Play That Goes Wrong has revealed their 2021 West End cast which comprises of Blayar Benn as Trevor, Ross Green as Chris, Elan James as Jonathan, Michael Keane as Dennis, David Kirkbride as Robert, Jack Michael Stacey as Max, Ciara Morris as Annie and Ellie Morris as Sandra.

The play’s understudies include Rosemarie Akwafo, Euan Bennet, Colin Burnicle, Sally Cheng and Oliver Clayton.

The Play That Goes Wrong creative team

The award-winning play is directed by Mark Bell and is co-written by Mischief trio Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer. There is costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, set design by Nigel Hook, compositions by Rob Falconer, associate direction from Sean Turner, resident direction from Hannah Sharkey, and casting direction by Jenkins McShane Casting.

What is The Play That Goes Wrong about?

The play follows the fictitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society who are set to are set to perform a 1920s murder mystery play reminiscent of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap. The performance quickly turns into a catastrophe, giving audiences a glimpse into backstage staff frantically dealing with mishaps, cast illness, set damage and mayhem galore. It’s a nightmare for the company but hilarious for the audience, as everything that can go wrong… does!

West End The Play That Goes Wrong tickets are now booking!

The multi-award-winning international hit has remained closed in the West End since December, but it's set to reopen at London’s Duchess Theatre on 18 June. Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are just the treat to lose yourself in live theatre this summer and laugh yourself silly.