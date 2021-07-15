West End dates have been announced for Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley Jul 15, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Cabaret has confirmed its West End opening date! The show will star Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley as The Emcee and Sally Bowles respectfully; and will open at The Kit Kat Club in a specially adapted Playhouse Theatre on 15 November 2021. Cabaret tickets are going to be in high demand! Sign up to our mailing list to receive updates of when tickets go on sale.

Cabaret announces West End dates! | Photo Credit: Joel Palmer

Cabaret in the West End 2021

The Kit Kat Club will be taking over London’s Playhouse Theatre for this production, transforming one of the West End’s most famous theatres to have in-the-round auditorium as well as reimagined spaces. The venue will have pre-show dining available at cabaret tables, with an exclusive three-course. Guests will be allocated club entry times and are encouraged to arrive early and explore and experience the club to be fully immersed in the world. There will also be pre-show entertainment!

Cabaret features the songs ‘Wilkommen’, ‘Don’t Tell Mama’, ‘Mein Herr’, ‘Maybe This Time’, ‘Money’ and the title number, ‘Cabaret’.

Cabaret creative team

Cabaret is one of the most successful musicals of all time. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. It is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

It will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, lighting design is by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. There is musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte. The associate director is Jordan Fein and the casting director is Stuart Burt.

West End Cabaret 2021 cast

Eddie Redmayne will play the role of The Emcee in Cabaret. Redmayne’s previous theatre credits include Red in the West End and Broadway, Richard II at Donmar Warehouse. His film credits include The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables and the Fantastic Beasts series. Jessie Buckley will play the role of Sally Bowles. Her previous theatre credits Romeo and Juliet at the National and A Little Night Music in the West End. Her television and film credits include Fargo, Chernobyl and Wild Rose and I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

