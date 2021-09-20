West End Dear Evan Hansen reopening cast announced! Sep 20, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Olivier Award-winning company of Dear Evan Hansen are set to return to the West End’s Noel Coward Theatre next month! The London production will reopen on 26 October and tickets for Dear Evan Hansen are currently booking until 13 February 2022. Sam Tutty returns to the lead role of Evan. Returning and new cast members have also been announced!

London Dear Evan Hansen 2021 cast

The 2021 cast of Dear Evan Hansen will be led by Olivier Award-winning Sam Tutty in the role of Evan. Also returning to the musical will be Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Marcus Harman who will play Evan Hansen at certain performances, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy and Rupert Young as Larry Murphy. Iona Fraser joins the cast in the role of Alana Beck.

Completing the cast are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey and James Winter; along with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Dear Evan Hansen creative team

Dear Evan Hansen comes from multi-award-winning creatives, featuring a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award-winning Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, with direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

The musical’s creative team is made up of Danny Mefford (choreography), David Korins (scenic design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg (sound design), and David Brian Brown (hair design). There is music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Alex Lacamoire; with Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. The vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. UK Casting is by Jill Green Casting.

What is Dear Evan Hansen about?

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

