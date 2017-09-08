Menu
    West End Hamilton Delays Opening, Makes Final Cast Announcement

    Posted on | By London Theatre Direct

    Theatre fans who have waited on tenterhooks for the London premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s sweeping success Hamilton will have to wait a bit longer.  It has been announced that due to delays with the multi-million pound refurbishment of Victoria Palace Theatre, specifically for the Hamilton run, the show will now open two weeks later than initially scheduled.

    Customers who have already purchased tickets for the cancelled shows are advised that they will be contacted directly and reseated early in the run using the large number of seats which were held in reserve for the first booking period. 

    Previews are now set to begin 6 December, with the official opening night to occur on 21 December. 

    Jamael Westman is to play Alexander Hamilton, on select nights the role will be played by Ash Hunter. He is joined on stage by Obioma Ugoala, Giles Terera, Cleve September, Jason Pennycooke, Rachel John, Michael Jibson, Tarinn Callender, Rachelle Ann Go and Christine Allado.

    Also appearing are Lindsey Tierney, Christopher Tendai, Marsha Songcome, Alexzandra Sarmiento, Gabriel Mokake, Sifiso Mazibuko, Phoebe Liberty, Aaron Lee Lambert, Miriam-Teak Lee, Waylon Jacobs, Barney Hudson, Leah Hill, Gregory Haney, Lia Given, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Kelly Downing, Jon-Scott Clark, Jack Butterworth, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Johnny Bishop, Curtis Angus, and Jade Albertsen.

