West End Heathers The Musical cast announced! May 28, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Heathers The Musical is returning to the West End this summer for a strictly limited 12-week run at its previous home Theatre Royal Haymarket. The hit show will open on 21 June when theatres are proposed to open at full capacity. Casting for the London production has just been revealed and we’re going Corn Nuts! Christina Bennington will star as Veronica, the role previously played in the West End by Carrie Hope Fletcher. London tickets for Heathers The Musical are now on sale for this sell-out show, so book yours now to avoid missing out!

London Heathers The Musical cast

Heathers The Musical at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket will star Christina Bennington (Bat Out of Hell) as Veronica Sawyer, Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as Jason Dean aka JD, Jodie Steele (Six the Musical) will reprise her role as Heather Chandler, Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke, and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

Joining them will be Lauren Ward as Fleming/Veronica's Mother, Madison Swan as Martha, Simon Bailey as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Ram Sweeney and Steven Serlin as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan.

What is Heathers The Musical about?

Heathers The Musical is based on the cult teen film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater and comes to life with a bang. The story follows Veronica Sawyer who dreams of a beautiful life, but at Westerberg High, being a nobody doesn’t get you far. So, with dreams of popularity, Veronica joins the untouchable Heathers, who rule the school with a cruel reign. However, when mysterious and rebellious new boy JD shows up, he teaches her that it just might kill to be a nobody.

About Heathers in the West End

Paul Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright’s Heathers The Musical previously had two sell-out seasons in London, launching at The Other Palace and later transferring to the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. The production won the WhatsOnStage 2019 Best New Musical and was a hit, with its record-breaking seasons!

West End Heathers The Musical tickets are selling fast!

Tickets for Heathers The Musical are booking up quickly for the strictly limited West End run this summer! Don’t miss out on the cult favourite with a bang that everyone’s dying to see!