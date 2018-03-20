West End revival of Chicago to extend its run Mar 20, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) The West End production of classic showbiz musical Chicago has just announced an extended run at the Phoenix Theatre.

This Kander and Ebb-penned musical will be extending its run to 6 October 2018. The show officially opens on 11 April 2018 with previews starting on 26 March 2018. Cuba Gooding Jr (Men of Honor, Pearl Harbor, Snow Dogs) is set to lead the cast from 26 March 2018 to 30 June 2018. He is joined by Josefina Gabrielle, Ruthie Hensall, Paul Rider and Sarah Soetaert.

The cast for the extension will be announced at a later date.

Chicago announced last year that the show would be returning to the London theatre scene after a five-and-a-half year hiatus. It originally ran in the West End for 15 years after opening at the Adelphi Theatre in 1997.

Since its adaptation to a Broadway musical in 1975, the Kander and Ebb show has won six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy.

Chicago follows protagonist Roxie as she is arrested, jailed and tried for the murder of her lover.

Don't miss your chance to see Cuba Gooding Jr as he makes his West End stage debut in this ultra-fantabulous run of Chicago!

