West End The Book of Mormon reopening cast announced! Sep 14, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End production of The Book of Mormon is set to reopen at London’s Prince of Wales Theatre (the current home of The Windsors: Endgame) on 15 November 2021 – 20 months after closing due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The musical has revealed its full cast for when it returns! The Book of Mormon tickets are booking now for its reopening, but the hit musical is still as popular as ever so secure your tickets sooner than later!

The Book of Mormon West End reopening cast!

The Book of Mormon 2021 West End cast

Starring in The Book of Mormon when it reopens are Dom Simpson as Elder Price, Tom Xander as Elder Cunningham, Leanne Robinson as Nabulungi, with Steven Webb, Richard Lloyd-King, Haydn Oakley and Edward Baruwa. Completing the cast are Thomas Audibert, Philip Catchpole, Christopher Copeland, Joseph Davenport, Tanya Edwards, George Grayson, Myles Hart, Olivia Hibbert, Jed Hoyle, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Oliver Jacobson, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Ryan Kopel, David McMullan, Jack McNeill, Paige Miller, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Luke Redmore, Stephen Rolley, Fred Smiley, Patrick Sullivan, Ben Tyler, Anna Van Ruiten and Rebecca-Daisy Wellington.

The Book of Mormon creative team

The musical is co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw and has design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting by Brian Macdevitt and sound by Brian Ronan. There is also choreography by Nicholaw, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Oremus.

What is The Book of Mormon about?

The Book of Mormon follows the story of two young Mormon missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, working to spread the word of the Latter Day Saints to the locals in a small town in Uganda. The LDS church members realise how daunting their task is when they discover the villagers are more concerned with the AIDS epidemic, oppression, and starvation.

2021 West End tickets for The Book of Mormon are booking now!

Don’t miss out on seeing this West End favourite musical as it reopens for the first time in 20 months. Be quick to snap up your The Book of Mormon tickets whilst availability lasts.