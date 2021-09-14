Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    West End The Book of Mormon reopening cast announced!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The West End production of The Book of Mormon is set to reopen at London’s Prince of Wales Theatre (the current home of The Windsors: Endgame) on 15 November 2021 – 20 months after closing due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The musical has revealed its full cast for when it returns! The Book of Mormon tickets are booking now for its reopening, but the hit musical is still as popular as ever so secure your tickets sooner than later!

    West End The Book of Mormon reopening cast announced!
    The Book of Mormon West End reopening cast!

    The Book of Mormon 2021 West End cast

    Starring in The Book of Mormon when it reopens are Dom Simpson as Elder Price, Tom Xander as Elder Cunningham, Leanne Robinson as Nabulungi, with Steven Webb, Richard Lloyd-King, Haydn Oakley and Edward Baruwa. Completing the cast are Thomas Audibert, Philip Catchpole, Christopher Copeland, Joseph Davenport, Tanya Edwards, George Grayson, Myles Hart, Olivia Hibbert, Jed Hoyle, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Oliver Jacobson, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Ryan Kopel, David McMullan, Jack McNeill, Paige Miller, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Luke Redmore, Stephen Rolley, Fred Smiley, Patrick Sullivan, Ben Tyler, Anna Van Ruiten and Rebecca-Daisy Wellington.

    The Book of Mormon creative team

    The musical is co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw and has design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting by Brian Macdevitt and sound by Brian Ronan. There is also choreography by Nicholaw, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Oremus.

    What is The Book of Mormon about?

    The Book of Mormon follows the story of two young Mormon missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, working to spread the word of the Latter Day Saints to the locals in a small town in Uganda. The LDS church members realise how daunting their task is when they discover the villagers are more concerned with the AIDS epidemic, oppression, and starvation.

    2021 West End tickets for The Book of Mormon are booking now!

    Don’t miss out on seeing this West End favourite musical as it reopens for the first time in 20 months. Be quick to snap up your The Book of Mormon tickets whilst availability lasts.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Sir David Suchet’s Poirot and More, A Retrospective comes to the West End!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    It has been announced that Sir David Suchet will be heading to the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre for a ... Read more

    The Mirror and the Light West End run extended

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Due to popular demand, the producers of The Mirror and the Light have extended the upcoming West End run and world pr... Read more

    Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) to transfer to the West End!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Tron Theatre Glasgow, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Blood of the Young’s production of Pride &... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies