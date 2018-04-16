Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    West End transfer of Consent announces final casting

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Final casting has been announced for the thought-provoking play, Consentwhich opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre come May.

    Clare Foster (Travesties, Guys & Dolls, A Streetcar Named Desire), Thusitha Jayasundera (The Dive, Tiger Country) and Lee Ingleby (The Pillowman, Our Class) are set to join the previously announced cast that features Adam James, Heather Craney, Claudie Blakley, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

    Rehearsals began today, 16 April 2018. The provocative play is directed by Roger Michell and was commissioned by Out of Joint. Its West End transfer follows a sell-out run at the National Theatre last year.

    Consent officially opens 29 May 2018 and will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 11 August 2018. Previews begin on 18 May 2018. A special series of supplementary pre-show discussions on the complexities surrounding consent, marriage, justice and modern parenthood will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the show.

    Don't miss your chance to see this highly anticipated production this summer!

    Buy your Consent tickets here

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    To Kill a Mockingbird extends due to public demand

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Last night, To Kill a Mockingbird starring Rafe Spall opened at the West End’s Gielgud Theatre to critical accl... Read more

    Black background. Broken glass in the shape of a heart. In the heart is Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage as Bonnie and Clyde respectively. Text: London

    First look: Bonnie & Clyde rehearsal images

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    10 years since it opened on Broadway, this brand-new production is coming to the West End following two sell-out conc... Read more

    Dark blue background texture with black vignette in old vintage textured border design, dark elegant teal colour wall with light spotlight centre. Text on banner: Returns this Autumn due to phenomenal demand. Below in burnt orange: The Choir of Man. Black circle with text: Olivier Awards Nominee 2022.

    The Choir of Man to return this autumn!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Due to phenomenal demand, the Olivier nominated The Choir of Man has announced that it will return to London’s Arts T... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies