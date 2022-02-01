What's opening in London theatreland this month? (February 2022) Feb 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali At long last January is over and we head into the shortest month of the year. There’s Valentines Day and half term to look forward to and an array of new shows opening in London’s West End. These new theatre shows are ready to raise their curtains for the first time and you’re going to want to be there. Whether you’re looking for a romantic treat or a special family day out, theatreland has what you’re looking for.

Dirty Dancing opens in the West End this month!

Dirty Dancing (opens 2 February)

Dirty Dancing is heading to the West End stage to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic film. ‘The Classic Story on Stage’ is opening at London’s Dominion Theatre for a limited West End run this week! Tickets for Dirty Dancing are in high demand, so be sure to book whilst the best availability lasts! You already know you’re going to have the time of your life.



Cyrano de Bergerac (opens 3 February)

Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy is returning to London after a hugely successful run at the West End’s Playhouse Theatre in early 2020. The acclaimed production will open at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the first week of February for a strictly limited 5-week run! You won’t want to miss this classic play in the West End. Book your tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac now before it’s too late!



Saturday Night Fever (opens 4 February)

Bill Kenwright’s dazzling production of Saturday Night Fever is opening at London’s Peacock Theatre this week for a limited 8-week run. Get ready to experience the iconic Bee Gees soundtrack in this spectacularly reimagined music and dance extravaganza live on stage. Make sure to book your tickets for Saturday Night Fever and get ready to boogie like never before!



West End Musical Love Songs (opens 14 February)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the West End with West End Musical Love Songs, coming to London’s Lyric Theatre for one-night-only! From the producers of your favourite West End extravaganzas West End Musical Celebration and West End Musical Christmas comes this all singing and dancing spectacular show. Featuring your favourite love songs from an all-star line-up! Get your tickets for West End Musical Love Songs whilst availability lasts!



Persuasion (opens 26 February)

Jane Austen’s Persuasion is reimagined for the current age with this Rose Theatre production. This classic romance is brought into the modern-day, by remixing the 19th-century tale with a 21st-century soundtrack! Don’t miss out on tickets for Persuasion and book now before this limited season sells out!

Also opening in February 2022…

Never Not Once opens at Park Theatre on 9 February 2022.

Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] Part 2 opens at Park Theatre on 9 February 2022.

Broken Wings opens at Charing Cross Theatre on 11 February 2022.

An Unfinished Man opens at Yard Theatre on 12 February 2022.

Jungle Rumble opens at The Fortune Theatre on 14 February 2022.

Running With Lions opens at the Lyric Hammersmith on 16 February 2022.

The Cunning Little Vixen opens at the London Coliseum on 18 February 2022.

When We Dead Awaken opens at the Coronet Theatre on 24 February 2022.

After The End opens at Theatre Royal Stratford East on 25 February 2022.

Shen Yun opens at Eventim Apollo on 26 February 2022.