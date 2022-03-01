What is opening in London theatreland this month? (March 2022) Mar 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The shortest month of the year has come and gone. Now we head into March and are looking forward to Spring and a whole new array of shows opening in London’s West End. There are all new shows as well as returning shows. Check out what new shows are opening in London theatreland and get booking your tickets if you want to be amongst the first to see them!

Death Drop (opens 4 March)

An all-drag cast are sashaying into the West End this March for the return of killer murder mystery Death Drop. The drag show will be slaying for a strictly limited season at London’s Criterion Theatre. RuPaul's Drag Race legends JuJuBee and Kitty Scott-Claus will lead a fabulous company of Kings and Queens as they take “lip sync for your life” to another level!



To Kill A Mockingbird (opens 10 March)

Harper Lee’s American classic To Kill a Mockingbird opens in the West End this month. The production is transferring from Broadway in a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin. Inspired by Lee’s own childhood in Alabama, the story features immense symbols of integrity and righteousness in the character of Atticus Finch. Finch will be played by Rafe Spall in the limited London run. Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird are extremely limited so be sure to act fast if you want to see this acclaimed stage adaptation.



The Human Voice (opens 17 March)

Two-time Olivier Award-winner Ruth Wilson is heading to the West End stage in The Human Voice for a limited 31 performances only! The play tells the intense story of a woman’s heartbreak over the final phone call with her former lover. Wilson is reunited with director Ivo van Hove for the first time since their acclaimed Hedda Gabler. You won’t want to miss this explosive reimagining of one of theatre’s greatest roles. Get your tickets for The Human Voice while availability lasts!



Roles We’ll Never Play (opens 7 March)

Tom Duern is back with Roles We’ll Never Play for one show only on Monday 7 March 2022 at the London’s Lyric Theatre. Following a successful West End debut in December 2020 at the Apollo Theatre and selling out two nights at the Vaudeville Theatre in May 2021, the show returns to play its biggest venue yet! Get ready for a brand-new show, and a new star studded cast singing songs outside of their casting brackets.



Also opening in London Theatreland this March is…

A Monster Calls opens at Rose Theatre (Kingston) on 24 March 2022.

Ballet Boyz – Deluxe opens at London Coliseum on 24 March 2022.