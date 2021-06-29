What we want the next Disney West End musical to be? Jun 29, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Disney has an incredible skill at taking iconic Disney tales and adapting them for the stage. The Lion King at the West End’s Lyceum Theatre is solid proof of that! Disney often does the impossible by bringing their biggest stories to the stage and ensuring they are a triumph. Currently, the West End is home to three Disney musicals including The Lion King, Mary Poppins and the upcoming Frozen. Disney are constantly reimagining their classic animated tales into live action films, the latest of which is The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey and the newly announced Snow White which will star Rachel Zegler. But what Disney West End musical will come next?

Could Tangled: The Musical come to the West End?

Disney’s Tangled The Musical in London’s West End!

There is a stage adaptation of Disney’s animated classic Tangled, featuring original music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. However, this production hasn’t been performed on the grand stages of the West End or Broadway but aboard Disney’s cruise ship, Disney Magic. Tangled The Musical includes the songs we love from the animated film as well as three new songs, ‘When She Returns’, ‘Flower of Gold’ and ‘Wanted Man’, as well as additional reprises to existing songs.

Why Tangled should be the next new Disney musical in the West End

The popular 2010 Disney film Tangled has all the ingredients of a great stage musical and even more so when you take into consideration it has already been adapted for the stage! It has the perfect array of characters, from the naïve but good-natured princess, the loveable rogue and a dastardly villain. Tangled has the story, the settings (the set design would be dreamy) and, of course, the songs. Given that it has already been adapted into a stage production, there is a full list of numbers written by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and many more) and Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock, Sister Act), who wrote the music and lyrics for the film.

West End Tangled The Musical Dreamcast

UK Theatre has an exceptional catalogue of performers, many of whom would shine in a Disney musical, but here is who I picture as the West End cast of Tangled The Musical. Leading the Tangled Dream cast would be Zara MacIntosh (Six) as Rapunzel, Billy Nevers (& Juliet) as Flynn Rider and Marisha Wallace (Hairspray) as Mother Gothel.

West End Disney Musicals

The West End is home to The Lion King, Mary Poppins, and soon, Frozen The Musical. Just a couple of years ago, Aladdin finished a 3-year run at the Prince Edward Theatre. Disney has also announced two upcoming stage musicals, Beauty and the Beast and Bedknobs and Broomsticks, that will be touring the UK. There are also said to be plans of Beauty and the Beast to later transfer to the West End. Disney is always bringing us more theatre magic and perhaps Tangled The Musical could be on the horizon.