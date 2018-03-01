What's closing in London Theatre this month? March 2018 Mar 1, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) Spring is just around the corner and we're all looking forward to the summer! Going to the theatre could be a great way to keep yourself entertained before the temperature starts to rise. Lots of fantastic shows are closing on London's West End that you won't want to miss!

Mary Stuart

The critically acclaimed political tragedy is abdicating from the throne on 31 March 2018. The roles of Elizabeth I and Mary Stuart are both played by Juliet Stevenson and Lia Williams, which is determined by coin toss before every performance. Why not take advantage of this opportunity and see Mary Stuart twice before it closes at the Duke of Yorks Theatre?! Maybe you'll get lucky and see the titular character portrayed by both of these talented actresses!

Eugenius!

This "Eunique musical" written by Ben Adams and Chris Wilkins is closing its run on Saturday, 3 March 2018 at The Other Palace in Victoria. Don't miss your chance to see this sassy show full of geeks and superheroes galore. You already need to see it again!

The Exorcist

The scariest film of all time adapted for the stage is closing this month on Saturday, 10 March 2018. This was the show's first run on the West End stage and you won't want to miss this unique theatrical rendition. Hurry and book your tickets now before this spectacular and terrifying show gets "exorcised."

Cirque du Soleil: OVO

This colourful extravaganza featuring dazzling acrobatics from over 50 "insect performers" will be finishing its run at the Royal Albert Hall on 19 March 2018. The thrilling new show from Cirque du Soleil has been seen by more than 4.5 million people worldwide. Book your OVO tickets while stocks last!

Girl from the North Country

Featuring songs from Bob Dylan, this honky-tonk musical will be closing its run at the Noël Coward Theatre on 24 March 2018. The show has received a fleet of rave reviews and you won't want to be the one who missed out.

All Or Nothing: The Mod Musical

The "coolest musical ever" is closing its run at the Arts Theatre on 11 March 2018 but is set to reopen at the Ambassadors Theatre on 28 March 2018.

