What's New in London Theatre? February 2018 Jan 24, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on May 5, 2020) February is just around the corner, and before you start to worry about what to do for Valentine’s Day take a look at what is new to the West End this month.

The Divide

Alan Ayckbourn’s new play about a dystopian society starkly divided along gender lines will have premiere February 1st at the Old Vic Theatre. This 11 show run will present a world where a contagion has made contact between men and women deadly. The Divide now separates male and female survivors of the disease. A brother and sister start to question the tightly controlled society they’ve been raised in and when the daughter of two radical mothers comes on the scene love threatens to start a war.

All or Nothing- The Mod Musical

Fashion, fun and music are what the mod movement focused on. The Small Faces typified everything mod and this new musical follows this mod band’s rise and fall. The Mod musical is playing at the Arts Theatre February 6th to March 11th .Featuring the band’s hits such as Whatcha Gonna Do About It, All Or Nothing, Tin Soldier, and Itchycoo Park this promises to be one of the coolest musicals of the year.

