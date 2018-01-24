Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    What's New in London Theatre? February 2018

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on May 5, 2020)

    February is just around the corner, and before you start to worry about what to do for Valentine’s Day take a look at what is new to the West End this month.

    The Divide
    Alan Ayckbourn’s new play about a dystopian society starkly divided along gender lines will have premiere February 1st at the Old Vic Theatre. This 11 show run will present a world where a contagion has made contact between men and women deadly. The Divide now separates male and female survivors of the disease. A brother and sister start to question the tightly controlled society they’ve been raised in and when the daughter of two radical mothers comes on the scene love threatens to start a war.
    Book your tickets to The Divide here.

    All or Nothing- The Mod Musical
    Fashion, fun and music are what the mod movement focused on. The Small Faces typified everything mod and this new musical follows this mod band’s rise and fall.  The Mod musical is playing at the Arts Theatre February 6th to March 11th .Featuring the band’s hits such as Whatcha Gonna Do About It, All Or Nothing, Tin Soldier, and Itchycoo Park this promises to be one of the coolest musicals of the year.
    Book your All or Nothing-The Mod Musical tickets here.

    Frozen
    A little girl goes to visit her grandmother but she never arrives and she is never seen again. Bryony Lavery’s psychological thriller introduces us to three people who are connected by something unspeakable and tells a story of grief, revenge and forgiveness. Directed by Jonathan Munby and starring Suranne Jones, Jason Watkins and Nina Sosanya, this show comes to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 12 week run.
    Book your Frozen tickets here.

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

    Related news

    Review: Back to the Future (Adelphi Theatre, West End)

    Posted on | By Kay Johal |

    I’m going Back to the Future! You could almost see the tire marks on The Strand as I headed down to the Adel... Read more

    Prima Facie tickets starring Jodie Comer now on sale!

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach |

    Jodie Comer has made quite a name for herself over the recent years with stand out roles in amazing television shows ... Read more

    5 reasons to book Pretty Woman tickets now!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Pretty Woman is the big… no HUGE show in the West End that you just have to see! Based on the beloved film sta... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies