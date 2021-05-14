What’s on at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Summer 2021? May 14, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Theatre is returning and live performances are set to resume after long closures due to lockdown. London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre provided some much-needed relief in 2020 with a brief season and this summer they are set to return with a fully packed season. From Carousel to Romeo & Juliet, Open Air Theatre tickets will once again be a summer must have. Read below for a run down on what to expect from the Summer 2021 season…

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Summer 2021 season

Romeo & Juliet (opens 17 June)

Shakespeare’s classic tragedy is due to kick off London’s Open Air Theatre Summer 2021 season just next month. Performances will begin on 17 June and will run up to 24 July. This limited run will bring the world’s most popular love story to life live on stage under the stars – the perfect home for the story of these star-crossed lovers. Tickets for Romeo and Juliet at Regent’s Park are now booking and they’re expected to sell quickly, so be sure to secure yours whilst you can!

Initial casting reveals Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young will star in the play as the titular roles respectively. MacCormack’s credits include The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Each His Own Wilderness and The Oresteia. He also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s film Ready Player One. Adomakoh Young’s credits include Venice Preserved, The Provoked Wife and Meatballs.

Don’t miss your chance to see Shakespeare’s world-renowned play brought to life in London this summer! Experience the unmissable tale of two lovers apart by family feuds and their forbidden love.



Carousel (opens 31 July)

You won’t want to miss this rare opportunity to witness Roger & Hammerstein’s Carousel brought to life in the unique setting of Regent Park’s Open Air Theatre. The musical will run this summer from 31 July to 25 September. Featuring classics such as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and ‘If I Loved You’, the musical has new orchestrations by Tom Deering, bringing this classic back to the stage in a whole new way.

This 8-week run of Carousel will star Carly Bawden as Julie Jordan, Declan Bennett as Billy Bigelow, John Pfumojena as Enoch Snow, Joanna Riding as Nettie Fowler and Natasha May Thomas as Louise Bigelow. The production is directed by Timothy Sheador and has choreography by Drew McOnie.

Be sure to book your Carousel London tickets for this highly anticipated production now! Get outdoors this summer and return to theatre simultaneously at the Open Air Theatre!



Dragons and Mythical Beasts (opens 13 August)

From the creators of Dinosaur World Live, escape to London’s Open Air Theatre this summer for an all-new interactive show perfect for the whole family. Tickets for Dragon and Mythical Beasts are the perfect treat for the school holidays, with performances running from 13 August to 5 September.

See all your favourite beasts and mythical creatures in London’s new immersive show – if you dare! Calling all those brave enough to face magnificent monsters and magical species, to join this epic adventure!

London tickets for Dragons and Mythical Beasts are a must for the whole family this summer. All ages will be fascinated by the secrets this fantastical show has in store.