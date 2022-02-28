What’s On Stage Awards Winner Highlights Feb 28, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali A night celebrating the theatre industry was definitely called for after a challenging two years. Theatre has fought on through these testing times and all involved deserve to be commended. Last night, the What’s On Stage Awards crowned its winners, as voted for by the public. Check out our highlights below…

Who won at the What's On Stage Awards 2022?

Winning 7 What’s On Stage Awards last night was none other than Disney’s Frozen the Musical which opened in the West End last year at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The musical won Best Direction (for Michael Grandage), Best Musical Supervision (for Stephen Oremus), Best Choreography (for Rob Ashford), Best Video Design (for Finn Ross), Best Graphic Design (for Bob King Creative) and both Best Set Design and Best Costume Design (for Christoper Oram).

Winning 4 awards was Back to the Future The Musical. The new show had its world premiere at Manchester Opera House in March 2020 just before theatres closed due to Lockdown. The production had its West End premiere in August 2021 at London’s Adelphi Theatre. Back to the Future won Best New Musical, as well as Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical (for Hugh Coles), Best Lighting Design (for Tim Lutkin) and Best Sound Design (for Gareth Owen).

Winning 2 awards was the smash-hit musical Anything Goes. The musical had a record-breaking run at London's Barbican last Summer and will be returning for a limited season this summer 2022, by popular demand! The multi-Tony Award-winning musical won Best Musical Revival, as well as Best Supporting Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Musical (for Carly Mercedes Dyer).

Also taking home awards were the West End’s royalty Six the Musical; winning Best West End Show. ALW’s Cinderella took home the award for Best Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Musical (for Carrie Hope Fletcher) and Cabaret won Best Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical (for Eddie Redmayne).