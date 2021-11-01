What’s opening in London Theatreland this month? (November 2021) Nov 1, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali There has been an incredible number of shows opening over the past few months. There were many shows that returned post-pandemic, many shows whose original opening dates were delayed and there have, of course, also been all-new shows. It’s been hard to keep up and it doesn’t stop this month as some incredible new productions move into our glorious London theatres; giving us further options of what to see in the West End.

The Drifters Girl (opens 4 November)

Icon Beverley Knight stars as Faye Treadwell in brand new musical The Drifters Girl opening at the West End’s Garrick Theatre this week! Based on the true story of the first-ever African American female music manager who wouldn’t be satisfied until one of the world’s greatest vocal groups, The Drifters, were an unstoppable force. Don’t miss this leading lady of dreams alongside a star West End cast! Secure your tickets for The Drifters Girl and finally learn the story of what happened in the shadows.



Life of Pi (opens 15 November)

Sailing into the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre this month is the highly anticipated, extraordinary new stage adaptation that has had critics and audiences alike raving! Based on the worldwide bestselling, Booker Prize-winning novel by Yann Martel, Life of Pi was adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabati, and it was a smash-hit at its world premiere at the Sheffield Crucible in 2019. Make sure you act fast if you want to catch tickets for Life of Pi – they’re selling fast!



A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story (opens 26 November)

From acclaimed actor and writer Mark Gatiss comes a brand-new twist of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The classic holiday tale has been reimagined from a heart-warming tale of redemption and goodwill into something a bit more eerie and sinister. Prepare for a thrill this Winter at London’s Alexandra Palace and secure your tickets for A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story now!



Little Women The Musical (opens 11 November)

Based on the world-renowned 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, following the story of the four March sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, is the musical adaptation of Little Women. The musical was first produced on Broadway in 2005 starring Sutton Foster as Jo, and didn’t receive its UK premiere until 2017. The anticipated production will play a limited season at London’s Park Theatre from 11 November until 19 December. So, if you wanted to get your hands on tickets for Little Women The Musical then now’s the time!



The Comedy of Errors (opens 16 November)

The Royal Shakespeare Company are returning to London’s Barbican with no other than Shakespeare’s well-known fairy-tale farce, The Comedy of Errors. This popular play is packed with everyday miracles, mistaken identity and double vision. Don’t miss out on this limited 6-week season which will come to an end on 31 December 2021. Secure your tickets for The Comedy of Errors now whilst availability lasts.

Also opening in November 2021…

🎫 BRIAN & ROGER opens at The Mixing Room, Menier Chocolate Factory on 2 November.

🎫 Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike opens at the Charing Cross Theatre on 5 November.

🎫 Abigail’s Party opens at Park Theatre on 10 November.

🎫 La Clique opens at Spiegeltent at Leicester Square on 13 November.

🎫 Rob Brydon – A Night of Songs and Laughter opens at the London Palladium on 17 November.

🎫 Four Quartets opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 18 November.

🎫 Aladdin (Pantomime) opens at the Lyric Hammersmith on 20 November.

🎫 Rumi: The Musical opens at London Coliseum on 23 November.

🎫 Akram Khan Company – Outwitting the Devil opens at Sadler’s Wells on 23 November.

🎫 Ballet Icons Gala 2021 Back On Stage – Celebration of Dance opens at London Coliseum on 26 November.

🎫 Akram Khan Company – XENOS opens at Sadler’s Wells on 30 November.