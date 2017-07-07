Why I Love Theatre by Harriet Wilson Jul 7, 2017 | By Posted on| By Harriet Wilson Why do I love theatre? Well, what's not to love? Theatre can be whatever you want it to be – escapism, a fun evening out, a (literal) stage for debate … But so can a film, TV shows or any piece of writing. The thing about theatre is that it manages to combine the best bits of visual art, writing, music – the list goes on. And, besides, there are few other forms of entertainment as interactive and engaging.

There really is a distinct 'magic' that resides within theatre. And it doesn't matter whether that theatre is a stunning West End venue or a more quaint performance space; my favourite theatre, in fact, is a converted mill (The Watermill, Newbury).

When you think about how many different things come together to create a show, it isn't really a surprise that theatre is so magical: from the initial spark of inspiration, to the intricate detail that is poured into the set, costume and lighting, the thought and creativity that goes into translating a story onto a stage, the vision of a director, the wholehearted performances that are delivered night after night by some of the most talented performers out there – the amount of skill that goes into creating one show is exciting in itself.

So why do I love theatre? Because I am constantly impressed by it, surprised by how diverse and powerful it can be, and amazed by the fantastic end result that can come from pouring an incredible amount of hard work and genius into one great piece of art.