Why I Love Theatre by Kay Johal Jul 4, 2017 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal …"All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their entrances…" William Shakespeare's words still resonate to this very day.

The impact of theatre is tantamount to a relationship. Time is invested into researching a show. Will you like it? Are you drawn to it because your favourite actor has the starring role? Are the ticket prices reasonable? Should you go all out and book a box or will a seat up with the Gods suffice?

Are you returning to a show because it's your 50th wedding anniversary and you want to go back to see Jersey Boys because 'Just Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You' was the first song you danced to as a married couple? Conversely, are you mourning the end of a relationship and want to get lost in the bouncy beats of Motown the Musical? Are you feeling strong and secure and want to celebrate your place in the world? Then head down to Kinky Boots and strut your stuff!

I am fortunate enough to review shows regularly. Before I became a critic, I would make the trip to London's West End on a minimum monthly basis. Theatre Land is a happy place, where the streets are literally paved with gold. For me, the ability to become a little detached from the humdrum way of life and to escape into a world where you can fly over the rainbow and see that dreams really do come true is nothing short of perfection. I get to fall in love with the Phantom, get to meet some Mormons and fly on a magic carpet all in the space of a couple of hours.