Wicked the Musical poised to become 15th longest running show in the West end following its 11th birthday. Sep 29, 2017 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct On Wednesday 27, September 2017 Wicked celebrated its 11th birthday and at the start of its 12th year running is about to overtake We Will Rock You as the 15th longest running show in the history of London’s West End. The show is also the 8th longest running show currently in production on the West End.

Based on Gregory Maguire’s best-selling book Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, Wicked the Musical has become a much-loved musical around the world, garnering more than 100 major awards. The London production alone has been seen by more than 8 million people. This story of friendship, good and evil, and perspective has challenged the typical narrative of Oz to the delight of Lond audiences for more than 4500 shows.

The current cast of Wicked includes Alice Fearn (Elphaba), Sophie Evans (Glinda), Bradley Jaden (Fiyero), Melanie La Barrie (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Martin Ball (Doctor Dillamond), Sarah McNicholas (Nessarose), Jack Lansbury (Boq), Laura Pick (Standby for Elphaba) and Carina Gillespie (Standby for Glinda).

Wicked tickets at the Apollo Victoria Theatre are currently booking through 1 December 2018, book now to be changed ‘For Good’ by this incredible musical reimagining of a classic childhood tale.