Wicked will reopen in the West End this September! Apr 26, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End and Broadway hit musical Wicked will resume performances at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre from 15 September 2021. Tickets for Wicked will be available until 22 May 2022 when this booking period comes to an end. The musical phenomenon that tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz is as ever going to be popular, so you’ll want to secure your seats as soon as booking opens. Please note: Current Wicked ticket holders, who are affected by the new booking period, will be contacted by their point of purchase soon and don’t need to do anything until then.

About Wicked

Wicked has music and lyrics from legendary composer Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, The Prince of Egypt), and a book by Winnie Holzman. The musical is based on the best-selling book Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

Wicked will soon be celebrating its 15th anniversary in the West End, having already been seen by 10 million people in London, with almost 6000 performances under their belt. The musical is the winner of over 100 major international awards; including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy Award. Wicked is the West End’s 9th longest-running musical.

What is Wicked about?

The characters from L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz are given beguiling backstories and future possibilities in the beloved musical Wicked. Decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends are revealed. Wicked tells us the story of two young witches on their journey to becoming Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West that we all know – or at least we think we do.

West End Wicked tickets go on sale soon!

Tickets for Wicked will go on sale on Monday 17 May 2021 at 10am for the highly anticipated return of the West End’s beloved musical. Get ready to defy gravity again!