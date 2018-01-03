Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Young Frankenstein

    Posted on | By Lucy Beirne

    From the ripe, vibrant brains behind The Producers, Blazing Saddles and Spaceballs, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein comes to life at the Garrick Theatre. Young Frankenstein ticks all the boxes for a hit and zaps life into every audience member with glitz, charm and an enormous amount of humour.

    The book (penned by Brooks and Thomas Meehan) is wonderfully silly and sharply delivered by the stellar cast, with the hugely talented Hadley Fraser in the title role of the baffled Frankenstein. Fraser is sublime as Frankenstein and his voice soars through the theatre with ease.

    Lesley Joseph is superb as Frau Blücher and performs as if the role was written for her. As no stranger to comedy, it comes as no surprise that her comic timing is spot on and she has the audience in the palm of her hand. Comedy is not the only highlight of Joseph’s performance, as she masters Susan Strongman’s choreography alongside the ensemble.

    Summer Strallen is spot on as Igna and Dianne Pilkington is blissfully humorous as Elizabeth. Ross Noble plays the sidekick Igor with charm and silliness that drives the show's ridiculous elements.

    The score (written by Brooks) is excellent, and Strongman’s direction and choreography marry this talented cast and creative team perfectly.

    Young Frankenstein is a great night out and hugely entertaining. With the constant drop of innuendos and slapstick comedy, it is like a kids show for adults.  

    There is no early grave in sight for Young Frankenstein, a roaring night out, I predict a long and widely enjoyed life at the Garrick.

    By Lucy Beirne

    Related news

    5 must-see upcoming West End shows

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The West End is open. Theatre is back! And curtains are rising all over London. Our favourites have been reopening an... Read more

    5 reasons to see Come From Away

    Posted on | By Harrison Fuller |

    The story was always going to pull on people’s emotions. A real-life story of human survival, love, and connect... Read more

    Sir David Suchet’s Poirot and More, A Retrospective comes to the West End!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    It has been announced that Sir David Suchet will be heading to the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre for a ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies