Young Frankenstein Jan 3, 2018 | By Posted on| By Lucy Beirne From the ripe, vibrant brains behind The Producers, Blazing Saddles and Spaceballs, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein comes to life at the Garrick Theatre. Young Frankenstein ticks all the boxes for a hit and zaps life into every audience member with glitz, charm and an enormous amount of humour.

The book (penned by Brooks and Thomas Meehan) is wonderfully silly and sharply delivered by the stellar cast, with the hugely talented Hadley Fraser in the title role of the baffled Frankenstein. Fraser is sublime as Frankenstein and his voice soars through the theatre with ease.

Lesley Joseph is superb as Frau Blücher and performs as if the role was written for her. As no stranger to comedy, it comes as no surprise that her comic timing is spot on and she has the audience in the palm of her hand. Comedy is not the only highlight of Joseph’s performance, as she masters Susan Strongman’s choreography alongside the ensemble.

Summer Strallen is spot on as Igna and Dianne Pilkington is blissfully humorous as Elizabeth. Ross Noble plays the sidekick Igor with charm and silliness that drives the show's ridiculous elements.

The score (written by Brooks) is excellent, and Strongman’s direction and choreography marry this talented cast and creative team perfectly.

Young Frankenstein is a great night out and hugely entertaining. With the constant drop of innuendos and slapstick comedy, it is like a kids show for adults.

There is no early grave in sight for Young Frankenstein, a roaring night out, I predict a long and widely enjoyed life at the Garrick.