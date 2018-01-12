Your Theatre Cure to the January Blues Jan 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali New Year, same old you? Except perhaps a little groggy and a few pounds heavier, thanks to the holiday season. Yeah, you’ve got January blues, but we’ve got just the thing to help you shake it off.

Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre

It’s a new year and the perfect time for a whole new world; and the Aladdin musical certainly is dazzling. Disney is always the key in increasing the joy in your life and this production is just the ticket that will have you feeling revived in no time. Surely, you know the story of Aladdin already, but if you haven’t seen the colour explosion that is brought to the stage, then now is the perfect time. The cast are out of this world, the music is spectacular, and everything else in between is as magical as the Genie himself.

The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre

Okay, let’s face it, we all laugh at things that are a bit naughty. Well, The Book of Mormon, is the comedy that will have you laughing all the way through, perhaps a little guiltily for the more light-hearted. Having won multiple Tony Awards and earning numerous rave reviews, this show is often a sell-out and you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to get in on the action. Perk up your January with some foul hilarity and feel the blues melt away.

The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre

Award winning, new comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, is perfectly silly and just the thing to cheer you up. It’s classic comedy, enjoyable for all the family, as this is the kind of humour that everyone enjoys. It just might be the funniest play, the West End has to offer, and if you had any New Year resolutions to get fit, then this might just help you earn those abs through pure laughter.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre

Now, this is a new musical that ironically enough, everybody is talking about. This production is a heart-warming tale that will beat even the coldest of British winter nights. It follows the story of a sixteen-year-old boy, Jamie, who lives in fear of bullies and their prejudices, but it’s not all doom and gloom… Watch Jamie battle through and follow his dreams. Watch Jamie shine and induce you into a feel-good mood whilst he’s at it.

Young Frankenstein at the Garrick Theatre

I’ve presented you with musicals. I’ve presented you with comedies. Here is another, that’s the brilliant combination of both, because what better way to cheer you up than with song and laughter? So, assuming you know the story of Frankenstein, this musical would like to introduce you to his grandson, Dr Frederick Frankenstein. His plan? To finish what his grandfather started in bringing a corpse back to life, obviously all whilst singing and dancing. This five-star musical will have you roaring with laughter and waving goodbye to the back of your January blues.