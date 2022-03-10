Tickets for Così fan tutte at the London Coliseum!

All the fun of the affair. You won't want to miss Così fan tutte at The London Coliseum.

In Mozart’s comic masterpiece, sisters Fiordiligi and Dorabella are enjoying a holiday in Coney Island with their fiancés, Ferrando and Guglielmo. However, the fairground is a place where anything can happen – and its manipulative master, Don Alfonso, has a game to play with the lovers…

The sublime score unfolds to tell a story of love, lust and desire, played out in a world in which the boundaries between what is real and what is make-believe are blurred. Once the deceit is unmasked, can their lives really go on as before?

Be transported to 1950s Coney Island for an unforgettable holiday filled with romance and intrigue in Phelim McDermott’s ‘rollercoaster of a production’ (Evening Standard).

Così fan tutte ENO cast and creatives

British conductor Kerem Hasan leads an exceptional cast of young talent with Harewood Artists Nardus Williams as Fiordiligi, Benson Wilson as Guglielmo, and Soraya Mafi as Despina, with mezzo-soprano Hanna Hipp as Dorabella, tenor Amitai Pati as Ferrando and baritone** Neal Davies** as the cynical Don Alfonso.

