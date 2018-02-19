Tickets for Satyagraha at the London Coliseum!

You will not want to miss this, or any of the other incredible shows in the ENO 2021 Season!

Satyagraha is composer Philip Glass’s meditation on Gandhi’s early years in South Africa, tracing the progress of his concept of non-violent protest as a positive force for change.

First staged in 2007, Phelim McDermott’s highly acclaimed, spectacularly theatrical production is a visual feast. Glass’s use of repetitive musical structures – ‘minimalism’– creates a mesmerising soundscape, quite unlike traditional operas.

ENO's Satyagraha cast and creatives

Sean Panikkar, ‘a Gandhi firm of voice and full of charisma’ (LA Times) leads a cast that also features bass-baritone Musa Ngqungwana as Lord Krishna and Harewood Artist William Thomas as Parsi Rustomji. Carolyn Kuan, ‘one of the most exciting and outstanding conductors of her generation’ (Marin Alsop) makes her ENO debut.

Book your Satyagraha tickets now!​

You will not want to miss your chance to see this incredible opera in its limited run this autumn. Make sure you book tickets to Satyagraha early to avoid disappointment!

An unmissable masterpiece' - The Daily Telegraph

'A striking achievement on many levels' - The Guardian

'Enthralling' - The Financial Times