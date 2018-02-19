Menu
    Satyagraha Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Satyagraha

    Satyagraha comes to the London Coliseum this autumn

    8 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hr 30 min
    Performance dates
    14 - 28 October 2021
    Content
    This production contains realistic but non-graphic violence.
    Special notice

    Please note that Satyagraha is sung in Sanskrit without surtitles.

    Satyagraha Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (8 customer reviews)

    Christine Achten

    19 February 18

    Splendid performance , orchestra did great job! Not so common work, in mine opinion too long ( 3th act!).

    P.A. Simmonds

    17 February 18

    Loved it, easily worth 5 stars. The music was mesmerizing and the slow movement of the cast on stage almost Zen like, the orchestra outstanding ! Carmen it is not, but if your willing to be transported into an almost meditative state of bliss you will enjoy. Thank you cast, crew and especially the orchestra for wonderful experience. (Berkshire).

