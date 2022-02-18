Tickets for The Cunning Little Vixen at the London Coliseum!

In the wild, we return to our true nature.

The Cunning Little Vixen tells the tale of a clever vixen named Sharp Ears. Captured by a local Forester when she is young, she later manages to escape his clutches, but he is forever haunted by her memory.

Exploring man’s relationship with nature, the opera moves through the contrasting worlds of the Vixen and the Forester, showing how one chance meeting can forever change the lives of both.

The Cunning Little Vixen ENO cast and creatives

This new production is directed by up-and-coming director Jamie Manton, following his acclaimed stagings of Paul Bunyan and The Day After for ENO’s talent development programme Studio Live.

Incorporating elements of Moravian folk music, Janáček’s dramatic score is conducted by ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins. An outstanding cast includes soprano Sally Matthews as the Vixen, soprano Pumeza Matshikiza as the Fox, baritone Lester Lynch as the Forester, bass Clive Bayley as the Priest, with ENO Harewood Artists Claire Barnett-Jones as the Dog, John Findon as Innkeeper, and Alexandra Oomens as Pepik and the Woodpecker.

