Family feuds can destroy worlds. You won't want to miss The Valkyrie at The London Coliseum.

The seeds of a final apocalypse are sown in Wagner’s epic opera as the earth is plunged into conflict by scheming Gods in their search for power. Set against the rich landscape of Norse mythology, a man pursued and a woman in love create a devastating dispute between father and daughter.

The Valkyrie ENO cast and creatives

Richard Jones returns to ENO to direct this gripping new production, following his Olivier Award-winning staging of The Mastersingers of Nuremberg. The second part of Wagner’s four opera Ring saga, The Valkyrie is the start of a five year collaboration which will see all four parts of the Ring cycle staged at the London Coliseum.

ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins conducts the award-winning ENO Orchestra with a star-studded cast of singers featuring Matthew Rose as Wotan, Rachel Nicholls as Brünnhilde, Nicky Spence as Siegmund,** Emma Bell** as Sieglinde, Brindley Sherratt as Hunding, and Susan Bickley as Fricka.

