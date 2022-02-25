Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer After The End Tickets at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, London

    After The End

    After The End at Theatre Royal Stratford East

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    To Be Confirmed.
    Performance dates
    25 February – 26 March 2022
    Content
    Contains very strong language, nudity, scenes of a sexual nature, and scenes some may find upsetting including violence and sexual violence.
    Access
    Relaxed Environment: Sat 19 Mar, 2.30pm, Audio Described: Sat 26 Mar, 2.30pm, Captioned: Fri 25 Mar, 7.30pm, BSL-interpreted: Thu 24 Mar, 7.30pm

    Offer After The End Ticket Offer Details

    PAY NO FEES Valid for all performances. Book by 31 December 2021

    Next Available Performances of After The End

    TODAY is 14th December 2021

    February 2022 March 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies