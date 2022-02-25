Tickets for After the End now available!

A city under attack from a nuclear blast. As the dust settles, Louise wakes to find herself in a fallout shelter with Mark, the colleague who has saved her life. They have enough water and food to last two weeks. Now they just need to find a way of surviving each other.

After the End cast and creatives

The cast of the Royal Stratfird prodcution of After the End will be announced in due course.

The show was written by Dennis Kelly and is being directed by Lyndsey Turner. The designer is Peter McKintosh with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, and sound design by

Tingying Dong.

