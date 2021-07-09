Anna X tickets for Harold Pinter Theatre run will be on sale soon!
James Charlton’s new play Anna X transfers to the West End as the third instalment in Sonia Friedman Productions’ season RE:EMERGE. The play originally ran at the Vault Festival 2019 and will open at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre on 9 July and will run until 4 August 2021. West End tickets for Anna X are set to be in demand for its strictly limited run.
What is Anna X play about?Anna. 25. Curator. Retired intern. Previously @RAW magazine. I ♥ art, fashion, NYC. Ariel. 32. CEO of @GenesisApp. A social and dating network by invitation only. SF-NYC-LDN. Anna and Ariel are immersed in the life of front-row fashion shows, complete with private views and non-stop parties, and its an addictive world but the life of a dazzling New York social elite is a lot to keep up with. This pair find themselves struggling with keeping up appearances but how far will they go to create the identities the want? What price are these outsiders willing to pay?
Anna X West End cast and creative team
New play Anna X
stars Golden Globe Award-winner Emma Corrin
and Royal Television Society’s 2019 Breakthrough star Nabhaan Rizwan
who both make their West End debuts in this blazing tale of self-invention, dazzling determination, and a dollop of deceit.The play is directed by Daniel Raggett
and features set and video design by Mikaela Liakata
and Tal Yarden
. It is complete with lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun
, sound design by Mike Winship
and costume design by Natalie Pryce
.
What is the RE:EMERGE season?
RE:EMERGE is a new season of plays from Sonia Friedman Productions and Artistic Director Ian Rickson
, supported by Arts Council England, with the aim of assisting the reopening and reenergising of theatres. They endeavour to bring together fresh talent and create a space in the West End for new voices whilst providing support for theatremakers of the future. They set out to tackle the issues our society faces head-on, such as structural inequality, climate change and economics of truth in the age of the internet.Anna X
is the third play of the season and will follow Walden
and J'Ouvert
. Check out the full season on our RE:EMERGE page here
.
London Anna X tickets will be booking soon!
Don’t miss out on tickets for Anna X
which is coming to the West End this summer for a strictly limited run!