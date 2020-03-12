Menu
    Blithe Spirit Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    Blithe Spirit

    Jennifer Saunders reprises her role in Blithe Spirit, coming to the Duke of York's Theatre in 2020.

    21 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 20 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    16 September 2021 - 6 November 2021

    Blithe Spirit Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (21 customer reviews)

    Lee Miller

    12 March 20

    Brilliant

    Steven

    12 March 20

    A bit too long. The play as originally written and produced was designed for one hour and 36 minutes. Good fun nevertheless.

