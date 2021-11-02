Brian & Roger – A Highly Offensive Play London tickets available now!

This Autumn/Winter season head to the Menier Chocolate Factory London’s The Mixing Room for a brilliant British comedy that you just have to see! Written and performed by Harry Peacock and Dan Skinner, based on the original podcast, you’ll want to make sure you secure your tickets for Brian & Roger – A Highly Offensive Play whilst the best availability lasts.

What is Brian & Roger about?

Brian and Roger meet at a support group for recently divorced men. On one hand, we have Roger who is genuinely suffering with the loss of his marriage, whereas, Brian, is obliging the meetings at the instruction of his solicitor so as to avoid paying alimony. However, both of them are starting again and both find it hard. Roger needs the support and guidance, and Brian is happy to give it.

Brian & Roger cast

The play stars Harry Peacock in the role of Brian. Peacock’s theatre credits include His Dark Materials, Cyrano de Bergerac (National Theatre), The Ladykillers (Gielgud Theatre), As You Like It (Sheffield Crucible). His television credits include Toast of London, Star Stories, The Kennedys and Kingdom. His film credits include Gulliver’s Travels, Far from the Madding Crowd, Cinderella the Musical and Judas.

Joining Peacock is Dan Skinner in the role of Roger. Skinner’s theatre credits include Angelos Epithemiou: Live at the O2 (Soho Theatre), Angelos and Barry: A Matter of Life and Death (Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018), and Dutch Elm Conservatoire (Soho Theatre). His television credits include The Angelos Epithemiou Show, My Family, Friday Night Dinner, and Not Going Out. His film credits include The Spy Who Dumped Me, Swallows and Amazons and Horrible Histories.

Brian & Roger creative team

The play is written by Harry Peacock and Dan Skinner and is directed by David Babani. There is set and costume design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Paul Anderson, sound design by Gregory Clarke and projection design by Tim Bird. Brian & Roger – A Highly Offensive Play was produced by Marc Haynes and Joel Morris for Great Big Owl.

Tickets for Brian & Roger London are now booking!

Don’t miss out on this hilarious British comedy and book your Brian & Roger – A Highly Offensive Play tickets now. This brilliant play is coming to London for a limited run with performances beginning 22 October and coming to an end on 18 December 2021. Book now before the best seats are gone!