There’s a chill in the air, maybe it’s just the weather, or maybe it’s something a bit more sinister. Mark Gatiss has transformed a classic holiday tale of redemption and goodwill into an eerie tale that will have your blood pumping. If you’re brave enough to join on this thrilling adventure be sure to book your tickets for A Christmas Carol now as the run is limited!

A Christmas Carol at the Alexandra Palace

Mark Gatiss (Dracula, The League of Gentlemen, Doctor Who) leads an ensemble cast, in his own retelling of Dickens’ classic winter ghost story, filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects. Prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol.

It’s a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story cast and creatives_

Olivier award-winner Mark Gatiss stars as Jacob Marley in his own retelling of Dickens’ classic winter ghost story alongside Nicholas Farrell (Chariots of Fire, The Crown, The Iron Lady and 37 Days) as Scrooge; James Backway (Holes, The Taming of the Shrew, War Horse) as Fred; Angelina Chudi (Dear Elizabeth, Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her)) as Caroline; Jo Eaton-Kent (The Watch, Don’t Forget the Driver, Carousel) as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Zak Ford-Williams (Wolfe) as Tiny Tim; Aoife Gaston (Barbarians, Love & Information) as Belle; Christopher Godwin (Amadeus, This House, The Dig) as the Narrator; Edward Harrison (Wolf Hall, Bring up the Bodies, Holes, Skellig) as Bob Cratchit; Sarah Ridgeway (HALO, Fury, The Captive Queen) as Mrs Cratchit and; Joe Shire (Witness for the Prosecution, The Island) as Ghost of Christmas Present.

Don’t be a humbug, treat yourself to a chilling tale this Christmas. This limited 6-week run is expected to sell out quickly, so be sure you get your tickets soon!