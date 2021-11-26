Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story Tickets at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, London

    A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

    Mark Gatiss and Nicholas Farrell star in a Dickensian ghost story

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    26 November 2021 – 9 January 2022
    Special notice

    In order to gain entry to the event spaces at Alexandra Palace all visitors must be able to demonstrate their COVID-19 status by showing one of the following:

    A valid NHS COVID Pass demonstrating you are fully vaccinated (double vaccination with the second jab at least 14 days prior to the event), or have recorded a negative NHS lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours or are considered to have natural immunity after a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event (including 10 days self-isolation following the result) An NHS text or email confirming a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken within 48 hours of the event Checks will be taking place and anyone who is not able to demonstrate their COVID-19 status may be denied entry.

    If you are aged between 11 and 18 years old, you will need to evidence a negative Lateral Flow Test result with an NHS email or text message taken within 48 hours of the event.

    For visitors from overseas we will accept the NHS Covid Pass equivalent from your country of origin.

    Offer A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story Ticket Offer Details

    PAY NO FEES Valid for all performances Excluding 4 and 11 December 2021 Book by 19 October 2021

    Next Available Performances of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

    TODAY is 14th October 2021

    November 2021 December 2021 January 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies