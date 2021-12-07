World Premiere of Cratchit this Christmas at Park Theatre

A beloved Christmas story comes to life with a new twist. Do not miss your chance to catch the limited run of the live World Premiere. Book Cratchit tickets now and ensure you'll have a very merry Christmas.

Dickens classic re-imagined at Park Theatre

'Tonight, Bob Cratchit, you will see three ghosts...'

A bitterly cold winter in London Town, and as it turns out, Ebenezer Scrooge wasn’t the only person to be visited by spirits one bleak and haunted Christmas Eve.

In this thrilling new twist on a beloved Dickens classic, Bob Cratchit is taken on a time-bending journey through Christmas future. Written and Directed by Alexander Knott (Private Peaceful, Bristol Old Vic) the play was originally entitled December and was filmed and streamed from the Old Red Lion Theatre last year to great acclaim. Reworked, Cratchit now receives its live world premiere at Park Theatre this Christmas.

Tickets for Cratchit available now!

A Christmas outing in London is the perfect way to put the whole familt in the Christmas Spirit. Book your seats for Cratchit now and your Christmas future self will say thank you! This limited one month run is a new take on an old classic and you won't want to miss it!