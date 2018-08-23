Everyone's favourite Gangsta Granny is returning to the West End for two weeks only!

This award-winning production, nominated for the Best Entertainment & Family Olivier Award, features an amazing cast, stunning sets and will have you dancing in the aisles!

It's Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing - staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake to eat and Ben knows one thing for sure - it's going to be soooooo boring! But what Ben doesn't know is that Granny has a secret - and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could possibly imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

This will certainly THE show of this summer so book your Gangsta Granny tickets in advance!