You might think you already know the story, but now its time to get to the heart of it.

The Ghosts of the Titanic

On 10th April 1912, Titanic, the world’s fastest and most luxurious ship, set sail.

On board, Emma Heyer’s fiancé Henry has landed his dream job with the ship’s orchestra. But by 14th April the ‘unsinkable’ Titanic is at the bottom of the ocean and 1500 are dead. Tormented by conflicting theories as to why the ship sank and who might have benefited as a result, Emma decides to find out what really happened. A decision which leads her to the edge of her sanity.

In the 36 hours after the Titanic sank, the cries of 'Fake news' and distraction tactics were already in play. Did the Titanic really hit an iceberg? Was the ‘unsinkable’ Titanic in fact an over-engineered liability rushed into service to satisfy a powerful and impatient owner? Was news of its loss delayed to allow its insurers time to hedge their losses, thereby removing any chance of a rescue?

Ron Hutchinson’s new play delves into the heart of this compelling story.

The Ghosts of the Titanic cast and creatives

Ron Hutchinson wrote The Ghost of the Titanic. He is also the author of the multi-award winning stage plays Rat in the Skull and Moonlight and Magnolias.

The show is directed by Eoin O'Callaghan with costume design from Neil Gordon and set design from Beth Colley. Music composition is by Steven Edis.

Further cast and creatives have yet to be announced.

