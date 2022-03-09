Menu
    Ghosts of the Titanic Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Ghosts of the Titanic

    The world premiere of Ron Hutchinson's Ghosts of the Titanic

    Important information

    Child policy
    14+
    Running time
    2hr 10min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    9 March - 2 April 2022
    Special notice

    Latecomers will not be admitted. Please arrive to the theatre in good time.

    Please bring a face covering which you are required to wear at all times inside the venue, except for when drinking (for as briefly as possible).

    Be prepared for changes in temperature: To keep a good flow of air through the building we will be using our air conditioning system to full effect, which may make the building and the auditorium colder than usual. Please bring extra layers as required.

    TODAY is 2nd December 2021

