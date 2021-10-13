Menu
    GRENFELL:VALUE ENGINEERING Tickets at the The Tabernacle, London

    GRENFELL:VALUE ENGINEERING

    Grenfell

    Important information

    Child policy
    The production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    13 October – 13 November 2021
    Content
    The play contains themes that some audiences may find upsetting.
    Access
    BSL Interpreted Performance: Tuesday 2 November, 7.30pm

