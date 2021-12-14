Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus tickets now available!

Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus is a down and dirty satricial rollercoaster that follows the members of the Wicksteed household. This comedic farce focuses on values of family, friends and hedonistic pursuits. A jumble of mistaken identities and carnal encounters come together to make this filthy farce.

Habeas Corpus cast and creatives

Penned by Multi-award-winning playwright Alan Bennett whose stage works include The History Boys, The Habit of Art, The Lady in the Van, Talking Heads, The Madness of George III, Kafka’s Dick, Enjoy, and The Old Country. Directed by the celebrated Patrick Marber whose previous work includes Travesties and Leopoldstadt (Wyndham’s Theatre).

The cast includes Kirsty Besterman (Macbeth, Genesis Inc, They Drink It in the Congo, Tipping the Velvet), Jasper Britton (Little Shop of Horrors, Pack of Lies, The Sunset Limited, Witness for the Prosecution, The Libertine), Matthew Cottle (Communicating Doors, The Windsors: Endgame, The Deep Blue Sea, The Chalk Garden, How the Other Half Loves, Our Country's Good, A Small Family Business).

They are joined by Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard, Gypsy, Guys & Dolls, 42nd Street), Thomas Josling )Sunday in the Park with George), Caroline Langrishe (Murderer, Hay Fever, The Nightmares of Carlos Fuentes, Lovejoy, Agatha Raisin), Catherine Russell (What the Butler Saw, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Mamma Mia!, Talking To Terrorists, Holby City) and Abdul Salis (Present Laughter, The American Clock, Distance, Barbershop Chronicles, War Horse, Boy, Don Juan in Soho).

