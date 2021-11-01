Full cast announced for Menier Chocolate Factory’s Habeas Corpus Nov 1, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced full casting for the upcoming production of Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus. The play will open on 3 December 2021, following the critically acclaimed Indecent which is currently playing at the theatre. Habeas Corpus tickets are now booking for its limited run which will come to an end on 27 February 2022.

Joining the previously announced Kirsty Besterman as Constance Wicksteed, Jasper Britton as Arthur Wicksteed, Matthew Cottle as Canon Throbbing, Ria Jones as Mrs Swabb, Thomas Josling as Dennis Wicksteed, Caroline Langrishe as Lady Rumpers, Catherine Russell as Muriel Wicksteed and Abdul Salis as Mr Shanks, are Katie Bernstein as Felicity Rumpers, Kelvin O’Mard as Mr Purdue and Dan Starkey as Sir Percy.

Habeas Corpus creative team

The Menier Chocolate Factory production of Habeas Corpus by multi-award-winning playwright Alan Bennett, will be directed by Patrick Marber. There will be set and costume design by Richard Hudson, lighting design by Richard Howell, music and sound design by Adam Cork and movement by E J Boyle.

About Habeas Corpus

Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus showcases the antics of the Wicksteed home which are a darkly satirical merry-go-round. The play follows family and friends on their quest for sexual pleasures of the body aka corpus, which are the ruling passions in this farcical comedy of ill-manners. Through an escapade of mistaken identities and carnal encounters, one motto holds fast: “He whose lust lasts, lasts longest.”

About Alan Bennett

Alan Bennett is a multi-award-winning playwright as well as an acclaimed screenwriter, actor and author. His other works for the stage include The History Boys (and its film adaptation), The Habit of Art, The Lady in the Van, Talking Heads, The Madness of George III (and its film adaptation), Kafka’s Dick, Enjoy, and The Old Country.

