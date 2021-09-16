Indecent tickets now on sale!

Following its Tony Award winning Broadway run, Indecent has come to London for its European Premiere. The show is coming to the Menier Chocolate Factory for a limited run this autumn. Be sure to book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

What is Indecent about?

Sholem Asch's play The God of Vengance was extremely polarising and controversial. Indecent follows the story of the artists who put, not only their careers, but their very lives at risk perform this incredibly moving play whilst accompanied by a live Klezmer band.

Indecent Cast and Creatives

Director Rebecca Taichman brings her Tony Award-winning production to the Menier Chocolate Factory for its European Premiere.

*Indecent * contains a cast of seven including Cory English (She Loves Me, Curtains, Young Frankenstein, The Producers, Urinetown) and Beverley Klein (Young Chekhov Trilogy, Six Characters in Search of an Author, Romeo and Juliet, The Villain’s Opera, Summerfolk).

Finbar Lynch (Girl From the North Country, The Lady From the Sea, Fool for Love, Translations, Richard III, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Antony and Cleopatra, Not About the Nightingales and Molly Osborne who returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory after having appeared in Fiddler on the Roof.

Peter Polycarpou (A Very Expensive Poison, Oslo, Sweeney Todd, The Magistrate,* Les Miserables*, City of Angels, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Oklahoma!) helps round out the cast alongside Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Master Class, Carousel, The Woman in White).

The cast is conpleted by Joseph Timms' (A Christmas Carol, The White Devil, The Taming of the Shrew, Henry IV Parts 1 & 2, Bedlam, Twelfth Night, Richard III,* Bracken More*, Privates on Parade, Richard II).

