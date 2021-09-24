Is God Is Royal Court tickets cheap and on sale now!

Aleshea Harris’ award-winning play is lined up to take to the stage at the Royal Court Theatre in London. If you’re looking for a play that combines the ancient and the modern, the tragic, the Spaghetti Western, hip-hop and Afropunk, then you’re looking for tickets to Is God Is.

What’s Is God Is about?

Is God Is is a modern myth about twins Racine and Anaia who set off on an adventure after receiving a letter from their mother whom they thought was dead. They make the journey from the Dirty South to the California desert to gain righteous revenge. The sisters are on a mission to avenge her past and are prepared to take down anyone who stands in their way. As babies, they suffered horrible violence, but the fire that left them disfigured left more than its physical mark as the fire burns within.

The behind Is God Is

Aleshea Harris is an American playwright and author. Her play Is God Is won the American Playwriting Foundation’s Relentless Award. It also earned her an Obie Award for playwriting. Is God Is opened at the Soho Rep in New York where it also won Obie Awards for directing and performance. Another notable play by Harris that has been performed is What to Send Up When it Goes Down.

Ola Ince, the Royal Court Associate Director, directs. She has worked at many prestigious theatres, including the Donmar Warehouse, National Theatre, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Young Vic and more. Her directing credits include Poet in Da Corner (Royal Court), Start Swimming (Young Vic) and Broad Shadow (National Theatre). Associate directing credits of hers include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre), Bugsy Malone (Lyric Hammersmith) and Tipping the Velvet (Lyric Hammersmith).

Tickets for Is God Is now available!

This Old Testament, Greek mythology style play is a contemporary masterpiece that is bound to invoke a burning desire for Is God Is tickets. This award-winning play is unmissable and has made Aleshea Harris’ work a must see! Catch this tale of vengeance at the West End's Royal Court Theatre.