Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Love Letters Tickets at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

    Love Letters

    A romantic love story of two pen pals is told in the modern stage play classic Love Letters, coming to the West End this Spring!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    19 May - 13 June 2021
    Special notice
    Please arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the show. The theatre will open 60 minutes prior to the performance for safety and comfort. Face covering is required at all times in the theatre. If you are exempt from wearing a face covering proof of exception would be appreciated. Upon arrival at the theatre your temperature will be read, either by our new technology, or by a handheld reader. If your temperature is 37.8C or higher we will test you again after 10 minutes and if your temperature is still 37.8C or higher, you and those who are part of your ticket order will not be allowed to enter the venue. No cloakroom facilities are available. No food or drink is allowed – except bottled water.

    Next Available Performances of Love Letters

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    May 2021 June 2021

    Love Letters news

    Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove to star in Love Letters at Theatre Royal Haymarket 6/11/2020, 10am

    Tags:

    PlayChristmasClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsCritic's ChoiceAmerican ClassicLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee Sundays

    We use cookies