Love Letters Theatre Royal Haymarket tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

The heartwarming, tragi-comic play Love Letters by A. R. Gurney is returning to London's Theatre Royal Haymarket to play a strictly limited season beginning 19 May. The play features an addictive love story of the shared nostalgic memories, deep closeness, and missed opportunities of two lifelong, unlikely friends that has been touching audiences' hearts for decades. A piece that could have been written for the COVID-19 era, Love Letters is now on sale and you won't want to miss it!

Book your tickets for Love Letters showing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London today to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last! 🎟️



What is Love Letters the play by A. R. Gurney about?

Love Letters, in a nutshell, is about the budding romance between two pen pals separated physically by miles, but brought closer together over the years through candid correspondence and shared confessions.

When the young Andrew Makepeace Ladd III accepts a birthday party invitation from Melissa Gardner, Melissa writes him a thank you note… and, thus, begins a one-of-a-kind romantic friendship and tender-loving communication destined to last for nearly 50 years.

Love Letters play production history

Having first opened in New York City in 1989, Love Letters is perhaps widely known for becoming a finalist for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play quickly gained overwhelming popularity and has since been staged in entertainment venues all over the world. The piece has also had a tradition of casting both real-life couples and on-screen couples with good chemistry to play the protagonists.

Love Letters Covid-security; please note:

Arrival at the theatre

Please arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the show. The theatre will open 60 minutes prior to the performance for safety and comfort.

Will I need to wear a face-covering?

You will be required to wear a face-covering at all times in the theatre, except when consuming drinks bought in the venue. If you are exempt from wearing a face-covering proof of exception would be appreciated.



Will I need to have my temperature checked?

Upon arrival at the theatre, your temperature will be read, either by our new technology or by a handheld reader. If your temperature is 37.8C or higher we will test you again after 10 minutes and if your temperature is still 37.8C or higher, you and those who are part of your ticket order will not be allowed to enter the venue.



What should I bring?

Belongings should be kept to a minimum and with you at all times as we will not have any cloakroom facilities available. No food or drink is allowed – except bottled water.