Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho tickets are available now!

James Seabright by arrangement with Áine Flanagan presents Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho. Maggie makes her West End debut in this smash hit drag extravaganza! Following five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Iron Lady comes home to Soho, more fabulous than ever. London tickets for Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho at the Garrick Theatre are now booking! Don't miss out on this strictly limited 3-show run and book whilst availability lasts!

What is Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho about?

On the eve of the vote on Section 28, Maggie gets lost in Soho and accidentally becomes a cabaret superstar. Will she change her mind about the homophobic bill before it's too late…? A big gay odyssey about LGBT rights, the 80s and disco created by double Olivier Award winner Jon Brittain and Matt Tedford.

Who is starring is Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho?

Matt Tedford leads the cast in the title role of Margaret Thatcher. Joining Tedford in the cast are Sam Donnelly and Danny Stokes.

What do the critics say about Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho?

‘Glorious camp with political punch’ ★★★★ The Times

‘Rollicking good laugh’ ★★★★★ Attitude

‘Tedford is sensational; sparky, subtle and utterly overblown’ ★★★★★ Whatsonstage

‘Best Mrs Thatcher since Spitting Image’ Arthur Smith