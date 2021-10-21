Tickets for Mum at the Soho Theatre are now available

This incredible new play blazes a trail on the delirious journey of motherhood. Do not miss your chance to catch the newwest offering from Olivier award-winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm as it comes to London for an extremely limited 1 month run. Book your tickets to Mum now to avoid disappointment.

Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's new play Mum

Motherhood. No one can prepare you for it. No matter how much you tell yourself you can do it – can you? Where’s the rush of love? When will you sleep again?

What if the thing you fear most is also the thing you crave? All you wanted was one night of unbroken sleep, what have you done? Mum is a feverish journey through every parent’s worst nightmare.

An unmissable new play from Olivier Award winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia) and the acclaimed Producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer.

Mum cast and creatives

This gripping new play stars award-winning actress Sophie Melville as Nina ( 2066, Blackbird, Insignificance, Under Milk Wood), Denise Black as Pearl ( Calendar Girls, Sister Act) and Cat Simmons as Jackie (Oliver!, Come From Away)

The show was written by Olivier award-winner Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and is directed by Abigail Graham. Sarah Beaton provides set and costume with lighting from Sally Ferguson. Anna Clock is the sound designer and composer while Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster provides movement. TD Moyo is the associate director with Kater Gordon as associate producer. Hugh Borthwick is the production manager.

Mum ticket now available for extremely limited run!

Tickets for Mum are expected to be in high demand so book now!