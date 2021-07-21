London Oleanna tickets for the Arts Theatre run are available now!

David Mamet’s masterpiece is coming to the London’s Arts Theatre from 21 July to 23 October 2021. The brilliant revival returns to the West End for the first time since 2004 at the Garrick Theatre, having been reborn for the #MeToo and Everyone’s Invited era. Oleanna tickets are anticipated to be in high demand for the limited season, so be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

What is Oleanna about?

Mamet’s play is a take on corrosive excesses of political correctness and explores the use and abuse of language. Oleanna is set on an American campus when a female student files a claim of sexual harassment against a college professor after a seemingly innocuous conversation between the pair. The piece is the ultimate drama of pupil power and student revenge.

About Oleanna

Written by David Mamet, the play premiered in 1992 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which had an off-Broadway production a year later. The play had its London premiere in 1993 at London’s Royal Court Theatre and was directed by Harold Pinter. In 1994, the play was adapted into a film which Mamet directed himself. The show last had a London production in 2004 starring Aaron Eckhart and Julia Stiles.

Oleanna 2021 London cast and creative team

Oleanna at the Arts Theatre will be directed by Lucy Bailey. The British director is well known for Baby Doll at the National Theatre and Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall. The production will star Rosie Sheehy and Jonathan Slinger as Carol and John respectively. Sheehy’s television credits include BBC’s Call The Midwife and HBO’s Chernobyl. Her theatre credits include RSC’s King John and Anna X at The Vaults. Slinger’s film credits include A Knight’s Tale and The Salisbury Poisonings. He has extensive theatre credits, having worked at the Royal National Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe and with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He is popularly known for playing Willy Wonka in the West End’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

