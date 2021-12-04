Operation Ouch comes to the West End this Christmas season!

After a smash-hit season in the West End and three sell-out Australian tours, TV’s favourite doctors, Dr Chris and Dr Xand, are back with a brand-new show! London Operation Ouch Live On Stage tickets are available now for its limited run at the West End’s Lyric Theatre this December!

What is Operation Ouch Live On Stage about?

The brand-new show from TVs Dr Chris and Dr Xand is set to be packed with amazing facts and all-new crazy experiments. The brilliant show will follow the doctors as they explore the fascinating world of biology. Get ready to learn what incredible things the human body can do! Plus, experience the best bits from the award-winning TV show Operation Ouch! Dr Chris and Dr Xand will be joined by Dr Ronx via video link.

About Dr Chris and Dr Xand

Oxford University-trained doctors Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken still practice medicine as well as appearing in various television and live stage shows. Dr Chris is based at University College London Hospital and Dr Xand is the Helen Hamlyn Senior Fellow and Fordham University’s Institute of International Humanitarian Affairs.

The pair are known for the popular TV show Operation Ouch! as well as appearing in the following tv shows The Human Body: Secrets of Your Life Revealed, Frontline Doctors: Winter Migrant Crisis, Horizon, Is Binge Drinking Really That Bad?, Blow Your Mind, Sugar V Fat, Which Doctor?, The Secret Life Of Twins, and Medicine Men Go Wild.

Dr Chris and Dr Xand are returning to the West End this December for a limited season from 4 December 2021 to 16 January 2022 at London's Lyric Theatre.