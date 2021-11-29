Outside the Box Comedy comes to London's West End!

Outside The Box Comedy Club started in Kingston in 2006. Founder and comedian Maff Brown wanted to create a comedy club that everybody wanted to go to and every comedian wanted to play. It has since then become famous for 2 things: nurturing the future household names that you haven’t heard of yet and the household names that you have heard of, coming back and trying out new material. Over the years they have had the likes of Romesh Ranganathan, Michael McIntyre and Sara Pascoe all before you heard of them!

