Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Persuasion Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    Persuasion

    Jane Austen’s Persuasion adapted for the 21st century

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 10+
    Running time
    2 hours incl. interval
    Performance dates
    26 February 2022 - 19 March 2022
    Special notice

    All visitors to the Rose Theatre must wear a mask at all times unless exempt.

    Access
    There will be Captioned performance on Saturday 12 March at 2:30pm (Please note: these captions will be delivered by trainee captioners, so there may be minor errors.) There will be a Socially distanced performance on Wednesday 16 March at 6:30pm

    Next Available Performances of Persuasion

    TODAY is 18th January 2022

    February 2022 March 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies