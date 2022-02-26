Tickets for Persuasion at Rose Theatre

You won’t want to miss Jane Austen’s classic 19th-century romance reimagined for the current age with a 21st-century soundtrack. This adaptation comes to Kingston’s Rose Theatre for a limited run this winter. Book your Persuasion tickets now to secure a seat to this romantic comedy as you’ve never seen it before.

Jeff James and James Yeatman’s Persuasion

Jane Austen’s classic romantic comedy has been adapted for the new age!

Set to a contemporary soundtrack featuring Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa and Cardi B. this reimagining keeps all the captivating scandal and wit of the original but transports the story from candlelit ballrooms to the dance floors pulsing with neon lights.

Anne had never managed to forget her first love. When Frederik Wentworth proposed eight years earlier he was unremarkable with few prospects and only ambition and his heart to offer. Convinced by her family to turn down his proposal, Anne has never really forgotten him.

When Wentworth returns things have changed. He’s now a decorated naval Captain– rich, successful, handsome and single. In short, he’s quite the catch. When Anne and Frederick are brought together by chance she comes face to face with her past and has to make her peace with her choices.

Cast and Creatives of Persuasion

Jane Austen’s novel Persuasion has been newly adapted for the stage by Jeff James with James Yeatman. The show is also directed by Jeff James.

The show’s designer is Alex Lowde with lighting designer Lucy Carter and music and sound designers Ben and Max Ringham. Movement is provided by Morgann Runacre-Temple, James Yeatman is the dramaturg and Layla Madanat is the assistant director.

Persuasion tickets for Kingston’s Rose Theatre on sale now!

This modern adaptation of a classic story comes to the stage of the Rose Theatre for an extremely limited run. Do not miss your chance to see this classic romance for the modern age, book your tickets for Persuasion while they are still available!