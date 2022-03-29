Tickets for Private Peaceful at Beck Theatre

Based on the award-winning novel by Michael Morpurgo, Private Peaceful comes to Hayes’ Beck Theatre for a limited run. This touching story is not to be missed so be sure to book your tickets whilst availability lasts.

Private Peaceful play

Through a difficult rural childhood the Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie, have to deal with not only the loss of their father but financial difficulties and a harsh landlord. Their extreme loyalty to one another keeps them going until the day that they both develop feelings for the same girl. Then, the Great War arrives.

With WWI raging in the background we journey with young 18-year old Private Tommo Peaceful through the trenches. He takes us on a journey through the memories he holds most dear and we hear his tale of family, friendship, devotion and courage.

This touching story explores the lengths a young soldier will go to, to fight for what is right.

Private Peaceful cast and creatives

The Beck Theatre run of Private Peaceful will feature Daniel Boyd as Charlie, John Dougall as Father/Colonel/Chaplain, and Robert Ewens as Big Joe. They will be joined by Tom Kanji as Munnings/Doctor/Grandma Wolf, Emma Manton as Miss McAllister, Daniel Rainford as Thomas 'Tommo' Peaceful and Liyah Summers as Molly. The cast is completed by Abigail Hood.

Based on the award-winning book by Michael Morpurgo author of War Horse and The Butterfly Lion, this new ensemble adaptation was written by Simon Reade. The company is the Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company. The show is directed by Elle White. Ginny Schiller is the casting director with Jonathan Holby as the fight director. The play is designed by Lucy Sierra with lighting from Matt Haskins and sound from Dan Balour.

Private Peaceful tickets at Beck Theatre Hayes are on sale now!

Do not miss your chance to see Private Peaceful when it comes to Hayes’ Beck Theatre for a limited run this spring. Book your tickets to this poignant and dramatic play now and secure your seats whilst availability lasts.