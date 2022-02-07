Queens of Sheba tickets are on sale now!

After a sell-out run last summer, Queens of Sheba returns to London's Soho Theatre for a limited run this winter.

Multi-Award winning Queens of Sheba

After being turned away from a nightclub because they were ‘too black’, four incredible women take to the stage with their own powerful true stories. The music and misogyny, the dancing and the drinking, the women and, of course, the (white) men.

Inspired by the DISTRKT nightclub incidents of 2015, Queens of Sheba tells the funny, touching and empowering tales of four passionate Black Women fighting everyday misogynoir; where sexism meets racism.

The show enjoyed a sold-out run at Soho Theatre in the summer of 2021 was the winner of both the Edinburgh Untapped Award and The Stage Edinburgh Festival Award and took home the 2020 Off West End Award for Best Performance Piece.

Queens of Sheba cast and creatives

This incredible piece is performed by Elisha Robin, Eshe Asante, Kokoma Kwaku, and Tosin Alabi. The show is directed by Jessica Kaliisa with movement direction by Yassmin V Foster.

