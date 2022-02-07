Menu
    Queens of Sheba Tickets at the Soho Theatre, London

    Queens of Sheba returns to London's Soho Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1hr (no interval)
    Performance dates
    7 - 26 February 2022
    Special notice

    POST-MATINEE: TALK, SIT, HEAL Thu 10 Feb 4pm Post-show event to digest and discuss the key themes in the show. Free for ticket holders.

    FROM VIDEO VIXEN TO BLACK QUEENS: THE REPRESENTATION OF BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC Sat 12 Feb 4pm A post-matinee discussion on the presentation of Black women in the music industry with special guests. Free for ticket holders.

    POST-MATINEE: TALK, SIT, HEAL Thu 17 Feb 4pm Post-show event to digest and discuss the key themes in the show. Free for ticket holders.

    AIN'T I A WOMAN: FEMINISM & BLACK WOMEN Sat 19 Feb 4pm A post-matinee discussion on feminism and Blackness with special guests. free for ticket holders.

    POST-MATINEE: TALK, SIT, HEAL Thu 24 Feb 4pm Post-show event to digest and discuss the key themes in the show. Free for ticket holders.

    Access
    There will be a BSL Interpreted Performance by Jacqui Beckford on Tuesday 22 February at 7.30pm and a Captioned Performance by Alex Romeo on Thursday 24 February at 7:30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Queens of Sheba

    TODAY is 1st February 2022

    February 2022

    Play

