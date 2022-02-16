Tickets for Running with Lions available now!

This new play from emerging talent Sian Carter comes to London's Lyric Hammersmith for a strictly limited run. You will not want to miss this heartbreaking tale of a family facing their grief together but separate.

What is Running with Lions about?

A family drama of love, loss and hope.

Following the death of a loved one, a British-Caribbean family struggles to come to terms with their grief. Isolated by their generational beliefs and challenges to their faith and mental health, they live between the things they do and do not say.

Running With Lions explores the journey of one family’s reconciliation after loss and the rediscovery of love and joy.

###Cast and Creatives of Running with Lions

Running With Lions is the first play from emerging new writer Sian Carter. The show is directed by Michael Buffong the Artistic Director of Talawa Theatre Company (Guys & Dolls; King Lear; All My Sons, Talawa Theatre Company/Royal Exchange) and is a co-production with Talawa Theatre Company, the UK’s outstanding Black British Theatre Company.

The Assistant Director is Kwame Owusu and the Set & Costume Designer is Soutra Gilmour. Sound Designer is Tony Gayle with Lighting Designer Aideen Malone and Associate Lighting Designer Catja Hamilton.

The cast of Running with Lions features Suzette Llewellyn as Shirley, Velile Tshabalala as Gloria and Ruby Barker as Imani. The cast is completed by Wil Johnson as Maxwell and Nickcolia King-N'da as Joshua.

Running with Lions tickets now on sale!

This exciting new show comes to the Lyric Hammersmith for a limited run so you will not want to miss it. Be sure to book your tickets to Running with Lions now to secure the best seats at the best prices.